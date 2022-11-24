College Football's Wildest Rivalry Games Since 2010

1 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In November 2010, the "Camback" was born. Alabama and Auburn played their usual rivalry game in the Iron Bowl, but the sequence of events that year was nothing normal. The No. 2 Tigers traveled to Tuscaloosa to play the No. 11 Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Auburn entered the game as the underdog, despite having a perfect 11-0 record (7-0 in the SEC). The game featured future Heisman winner Cam Newton for Auburn and defending Heisman winner Mark Ingram for Alabama. Ingram got the best of the Tigers in the first half, helping UA grab a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.

There aren't many cases in which head coach Nick Saban will give up a lead that big at home, but the Tigers had an exquisite second half on both sides of the ball. Alabama only put three points on the board in the final 30 minutes and couldn't challenge Auburn's run. The Tigers scored in the first minute of the second half, sucking the energy out of the Tide.

Newton struggled throughout the game, but his dual-threat ability helped the Tigers carry the advantage. This game was entirely Alabama in the first half and Auburn in the second half, causing an unusual turn of events that doesn't usually happen in Tuscaloosa. Auburn would go on to win the match 28-27, finishing the season with a 14-0 record and a BCS Championship.