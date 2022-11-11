Tony Pollard Can 'Definitely' Play over 30 Snaps After Cowboys RB Coach's Comments

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard downplayed comments from his position coach, Skip Peete, that suggested he loses effectiveness after 30 plays.

"I definitely can do more [than 30 snaps]," Pollard told reporters Thursday. "I'm pretty sure he didn't mean exactly a 30-play cutoff."

He added: "Whatever they ask me to do, whatever they need me to do, I got it."

