    NFL Twitter Hyped for D'Onta Foreman's Dominance in Panthers' Win vs. Falcons

    Doric SamNovember 11, 2022

    Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    When the Carolina Panthers traded Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last month, many expected the team's rushing attack to suffer.

    However, five-year veteran D'Onta Foreman has developed into the workhorse Carolina needs, and he put forth another dominant performance in the team's 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

    Foreman rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries to spearhead a Panthers team that totaled 232 yards on the ground. It was his third 100-yard rushing effort in his last four games. Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. had a 41-yard touchdown run in the first half.

    But the star of the night was Foreman. On a night where Carolina quarterback PJ Walker attempted just 15 passes, the 26-year-old was able to shoulder the offensive load and carry his team to victory.

    Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Foreman on Thursday:

    Augusta Stone @augustalstone

    The best part of that touchdown was watching D'Onta Foreman become consumed by fans, jumping into the stands. Wild wild

    Sheena Quick @Sheena_Marie3

    Foreman is a tank.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    D'Onta Foreman has always been good

    Coach Bruce @CoachBruce122

    So when does the D’Onta Foreman grill come out?

    Jonathan M Alexander @jonmalexander

    I'm not trying to start anything again, but it's still wild to me that the Panthers didn't see D'Onta Foreman in practice and say 'hey, let's use him a little more.'

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Everyone who picked up D'Onta Foreman in fantasy this year <a href="https://t.co/xTeAMeoCLl">pic.twitter.com/xTeAMeoCLl</a>

    Madden NFL 23 @EAMaddenNFL

    Might be time to raise him 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/D33_foreman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D33_foreman</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden23</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/gZfQx0Ydfw">pic.twitter.com/gZfQx0Ydfw</a>

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    Panthers' D'Onta Foreman now has two 100-yard rushing efforts against the Falcons in 12 days.

    CharlotteVibe @charlottevibe

    I guess D'onta Foreman likes playing against the Falcons. Another 100 yard effort out of him tonight! -AC

    Bill Voth @PanthersBill

    D’Onta Foreman has 227 rushing yards and four TDs in just over seven quarters against the Falcons this year.

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    Rush yards over expectation per carry this season:<br><br>D'Onta Foreman, +0.8<br>Christian McCaffrey, +0.4

    The Falcoholic @TheFalcoholic

    D'Onta Foreman absorbing the essences of Derrick Henry and Barry Sanders before every Falcons game seems deeply unfair

    Panthers Culture @PanthersCulture

    D’Onta Foreman really hates Atlanta and I love it.

    Will Palaszczuk @WilliePStyle

    D'Onta Foreman. Bruce Banner levels of angry,

    Lauryn 🌙✨🧡🖤 @LaurynnnG

    Is Foreman the next DeAngelo Williams?

    Joe DaFrank from Rowayton @SheliManning18

    D’onta modern day Chris Ivory

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    The Broncos should sign D’Onta Foreman this off-season

    Michael Rimmer @avl_mike

    I knew D’Onta Foreman was good, but I didn’t know he was THIS good 😤

    Chinnsanity! @NotTheRealChinn

    Foreman is HIM

    Pat Coletrain @PatColetrain

    Foreman got a trucking company? The story writes itself

    A journeyman who has also played with the Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Foreman may have found himself a home in Carolina. He signed a one-year deal with the team in March, but the Panthers would be wise not to let him hit the open market, as he's shown the ability to be a lead back in any offense.

    After improving to 3-7, the Panthers aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot this year. But allowing Foreman to be the focal point of the offensive game plan can lead the team to some success later in the season.

    Carolina should continue to let Foreman cook when the team returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

