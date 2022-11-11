NFL Twitter Hyped for D'Onta Foreman's Dominance in Panthers' Win vs. Falcons

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

When the Carolina Panthers traded Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last month, many expected the team's rushing attack to suffer.

However, five-year veteran D'Onta Foreman has developed into the workhorse Carolina needs, and he put forth another dominant performance in the team's 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Foreman rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries to spearhead a Panthers team that totaled 232 yards on the ground. It was his third 100-yard rushing effort in his last four games. Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. had a 41-yard touchdown run in the first half.

But the star of the night was Foreman. On a night where Carolina quarterback PJ Walker attempted just 15 passes, the 26-year-old was able to shoulder the offensive load and carry his team to victory.

Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Foreman on Thursday:

A journeyman who has also played with the Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Foreman may have found himself a home in Carolina. He signed a one-year deal with the team in March, but the Panthers would be wise not to let him hit the open market, as he's shown the ability to be a lead back in any offense.

After improving to 3-7, the Panthers aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot this year. But allowing Foreman to be the focal point of the offensive game plan can lead the team to some success later in the season.

Carolina should continue to let Foreman cook when the team returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).