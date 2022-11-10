Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.

Waller missed time during training camp amid speculation he was taking a hard-line stance in negotiations for a new contract. It was eventually revealed he was actually dealing with a hamstring injury that wasn't considered serious.

The Raiders did give Waller a new three-year, $51 million deal one day before their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Waller was able to play the majority of offensive snaps in each of Las Vegas' first four games. He played eight snaps in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs before being removed when his hamstring flared up.

Even though the Raiders had a bye in Week 6, Waller has been unable to get back on the field. He was a limited participant in practice every day leading up to each of their past two games but hasn't suited up.

Waller was once again a limited practice participant Wednesday before the Raiders made the decision to put him on injured reserve.

Renfrow suffered an oblique injury in last week's 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the second significant injury for the 26-year-old this season. He sat out games in Week 3 and 4 due to a concussion.

When Renfrow has played, he's been virtually a non-factor for the offense with 192 yards on 21 receptions. He set career-highs in targets (128), receptions (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdowns (nine) in 2021.

Waller is on pace to have his least productive season since 2018. The 30-year-old has 175 yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions in five games.

Both players will be eligible to return for Vegas' Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders head into Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a 2-6 record.