X

    Ezekiel Elliott's Knee Injury Recovery 'Truly' Day-to-Day, Cowboys' McCarthy Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys congratulates CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys after a touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

    “The work was good (yesterday). He was hitting the holes. … This will truly be day-to-day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year," McCarthy told reporters.

    Elliott missed Week 8's win over the Chicago Bears with a Grade 2 sprain of his right MCL. He spent most of last season playing through a partially torn PCL and struggled with his effectiveness, so McCarthy is hopeful this knee injury doesn't linger in the same fashion.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Ezekiel Elliott's Knee Injury Recovery 'Truly' Day-to-Day, Cowboys' McCarthy Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.