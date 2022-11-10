Ezekiel Elliott's Knee Injury Recovery 'Truly' Day-to-Day, Cowboys' McCarthy Says

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

“The work was good (yesterday). He was hitting the holes. … This will truly be day-to-day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year," McCarthy told reporters.

Elliott missed Week 8's win over the Chicago Bears with a Grade 2 sprain of his right MCL. He spent most of last season playing through a partially torn PCL and struggled with his effectiveness, so McCarthy is hopeful this knee injury doesn't linger in the same fashion.

