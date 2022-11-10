X

    NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 9: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to a play during the game against the New York Knicks on November 9, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    If Jacque Vaughn's first game as head coach without an interim title attached is any indication, there are good things ahead for the Brooklyn Nets.

    Brooklyn cruised to a 112-85 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Barclays Center and improved to 5-7 on the season. Kyrie Irving missed the game because he is still suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, but Kevin Durant provided more than enough star power to emerge with a win.

    The 12-time All-Star spearheaded the effort with a triple-double of 29 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He came out on fire as both a scorer and facilitator, and the home team never looked back.

    Social media had nothing but praise for the team's overall effort:

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Nets just playing beautiful basketball right now

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    when you need a bucket, you know who to call <a href="https://t.co/I1eXJlZ0dO">pic.twitter.com/I1eXJlZ0dO</a>

    NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    THIS SEQUENCE <a href="https://t.co/pd6ogrmCAi">pic.twitter.com/pd6ogrmCAi</a>

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Death, taxes, and the Nets beating the Knicks in the Kevin Durant era.

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    One thing that has been fairly obvious throughout Kevin Durant's Brooklyn tenure:<br><br>He does not like the Knicks

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    Kevin Durant tonight: <br><br>29 Points <br>12 Rebounds<br>12 Assists <br>2 Blocks <br><br>MY 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/hC88HFn3MT">pic.twitter.com/hC88HFn3MT</a>

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Kevin Durant making more history 🚨<br><br>KD (27 points) has scored 25+ points in each of the Nets' first 12 games of the season.<br><br>He's the first player to score 25+ points in a team's first 12+ games of a season since Michael Jordan (16 straight - 1988-89).

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    One thing I've noticed over the years is that Kevin Durant loves playing against the Knicks. Seems like he really buys into the rivalry. It's fun.

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    It's official: The Nets are a totally different team

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    The Nets are generating good looks every time down the floor. <br><br>They’re creating advantages early in the possession, and then playing drive-and-kick until they get a good look.

    Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory

    Man the Nets are sharing the ball, communicating on the defensive end, knocking down shots, playing good defense, and visibly having fun <br><br>They lead the Knicks 38-22 after the first quarter

    While Durant was the star, it was far from a solo effort.

    Edmond Sumner's initial outside shooting helped set the tone, and Seth Curry's smooth stroke from beyond the arc was responsible for six three-pointers. He and Ben Simmons provided a spark off the bench, with the latter impacting the game by creating multiple turnovers and battling for boards even though he is largely an afterthought as a scorer.

    The role players were key in keeping the Knicks at bay after the Nets dominated from the start while building a 25-point halftime lead, but Durant was the main story with everything running through him.

    The scoring is always there for the future Hall of Famer, but his ability to find open teammates when the Knicks collapsed on him added another dimension to the offense and took the pressure off others.

    He and the Nets will look to keep things rolling on the road when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.