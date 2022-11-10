NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If Jacque Vaughn's first game as head coach without an interim title attached is any indication, there are good things ahead for the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn cruised to a 112-85 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Barclays Center and improved to 5-7 on the season. Kyrie Irving missed the game because he is still suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, but Kevin Durant provided more than enough star power to emerge with a win.

The 12-time All-Star spearheaded the effort with a triple-double of 29 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He came out on fire as both a scorer and facilitator, and the home team never looked back.

Social media had nothing but praise for the team's overall effort:

While Durant was the star, it was far from a solo effort.

Edmond Sumner's initial outside shooting helped set the tone, and Seth Curry's smooth stroke from beyond the arc was responsible for six three-pointers. He and Ben Simmons provided a spark off the bench, with the latter impacting the game by creating multiple turnovers and battling for boards even though he is largely an afterthought as a scorer.

The role players were key in keeping the Knicks at bay after the Nets dominated from the start while building a 25-point halftime lead, but Durant was the main story with everything running through him.

The scoring is always there for the future Hall of Famer, but his ability to find open teammates when the Knicks collapsed on him added another dimension to the offense and took the pressure off others.

He and the Nets will look to keep things rolling on the road when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.