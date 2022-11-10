Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are the subject of the second annual in-season edition of Hard Knocks, and the HBO series joins the team amid some turmoil.

This season joins the Cardinals off the heels of a tough 3-5 start capped by a 34-26 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings despite a 326-yard, three-touchdown day from Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (albeit with two interceptions).

The Cardinals ultimately committed three costly second-half turnovers, including a fumbled punt return. Two of the turnovers led to Vikings touchdowns.

Naturally, Murray wasn't particularly happy, as evidenced by a helmet toss to kick this season off.

Murray's anger notably harkened back to his and head coach Kliff Kingsbury's sideline dispute during a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints earlier this year.

The scene later switched to film study and a callout on players' efforts.

At least a few watchers seem to enjoy viewing a team's season spiraling out of control.

Ultimately, fans felt that the Cardinals' midseason vibes were troublesome:

The show soon shifted to Kingsbury in his infamous Arizona palace, which was made famous when featured during the 2020 NFL draft.

Kingsbury said he doesn't listen to outside noise, which has now reached a fever pitch anyway.

Kingsbury, Murray and the rest of the crew had to rebound quickly for a matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

That didn't get any better against Seattle, who beat the Cardinals 31-21 after out-gaining them 421-262. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 275 yards, and running back Ken Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two scores.

That marked yet another home loss for the Cardinals, who dropped to 1-4 in Glendale this season. They are now 3-6 and sitting last in the NFC West.

Prospects seem bleak for the Cardinals, but All-Pro safety Budda Baker's emotion, passion and leadership shined through with this clip from earlier this season.

Baker's intangibles rang true in this episode and provided some hope for a brighter future:

Looking down the road, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss pointed out some things to look for.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals' injury report consists of 15 players this week, and that includes Baker, who is out a few games with a high-ankle sprain.

Arizona must move forward without him for the time being, however. Up next is a road matchup with the similarly struggling three-win Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.