X

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 10, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals are the subject of the second annual in-season edition of Hard Knocks, and the HBO series joins the team amid some turmoil.

    This season joins the Cardinals off the heels of a tough 3-5 start capped by a 34-26 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings despite a 326-yard, three-touchdown day from Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (albeit with two interceptions).

    The Cardinals ultimately committed three costly second-half turnovers, including a fumbled punt return. Two of the turnovers led to Vikings touchdowns.

    Naturally, Murray wasn't particularly happy, as evidenced by a helmet toss to kick this season off.

    dewayne parks @dpeezyjr

    kyler mad hard knocks is dope already

    Alex Eskina @AlexEskina

    Kyler slamming his helmet in the locker room right out the gate! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Jody Oehler @radiojody

    Immediate tough look for Kliff and Kyler in the opening minutes of Hard Knocks.

    José M. Romero @RomeroJoseM

    Wow... quite the beginning to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>. Pretty much sums up the Cardinals' season.

    Murray's anger notably harkened back to his and head coach Kliff Kingsbury's sideline dispute during a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints earlier this year.

    Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 @BussinWTB

    What was Kyler Murray so mad about? Wrong answers only <a href="https://t.co/LQ3egmFukV">pic.twitter.com/LQ3egmFukV</a>

    The scene later switched to film study and a callout on players' efforts.

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    Coaches calling out players effort in meetings... Hmm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    At least a few watchers seem to enjoy viewing a team's season spiraling out of control.

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Marlon @ItsRaineyDoe

    This finna be the best Hard Knocks cause, watching a team collapse so much better than the Training Camp shit

    JeffLafferty35 @jlaff3535

    Just settling in to watch the first episode of the brand new Hard Knocks in Season featuring the <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a>…..something about a good dumpster fire that I just can’t look away from……get cha popcorn ready!

    Ultimately, fans felt that the Cardinals' midseason vibes were troublesome:

    Chris @MichiganMan_28

    Cardinals <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> already giving me bad vibes from that team. Everyone looks and feels disconnected. Way different than the vibes in Detroit.

    Eric Romoff @FantasyNav

    Literally every player I’ve seen on Hard Knocks looks like they don’t want to be there

    BigKwunchy @BigKwunchy

    Just finished up ep. 1 of Hard Knocks…..and now I’m more depressed being a Cardinals fan. Love my team on the outside, dead on the inside. <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a>

    The show soon shifted to Kingsbury in his infamous Arizona palace, which was made famous when featured during the 2020 NFL draft.

    NFL @NFL

    Iconic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/2MQG5OLO8c">pic.twitter.com/2MQG5OLO8c</a>

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    Kliff's house. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@12SportsAZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/IrQ8pJURJH">pic.twitter.com/IrQ8pJURJH</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Room's looking familiar 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/fxhuYj6ohU">pic.twitter.com/fxhuYj6ohU</a>

    Kingsbury said he doesn't listen to outside noise, which has now reached a fever pitch anyway.

    Luke Lyddon @Luke_Lyddon

    Kliff says he doesn't read or listen to the outside media...Probably for the best 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Kingsbury, Murray and the rest of the crew had to rebound quickly for a matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

    That didn't get any better against Seattle, who beat the Cardinals 31-21 after out-gaining them 421-262. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 275 yards, and running back Ken Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two scores.

    That marked yet another home loss for the Cardinals, who dropped to 1-4 in Glendale this season. They are now 3-6 and sitting last in the NFC West.

    Prospects seem bleak for the Cardinals, but All-Pro safety Budda Baker's emotion, passion and leadership shined through with this clip from earlier this season.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    The definition of passion.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> In-Season premieres TOMORROW on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBOMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Pg11rfqBw">pic.twitter.com/3Pg11rfqBw</a>

    Baker's intangibles rang true in this episode and provided some hope for a brighter future:

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    That Hard Knocks episode just further proved that Budda Baker is the heart and soul of the Arizona Cardinals.<br><br>Someone on the team is going to need to manufacture what he brings to the table during his injury absence for even a shot at turning this season around.

    Looking down the road, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss pointed out some things to look for.

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    There are 3 things that’ll be interesting to pay close attention to for the rest of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>:<br>- How Kliff Kingsbury wears his stress because he’s very good at not talking about it<br>- How Kyler Murray handles losing with his teammates<br>- The DeAndre Hopkins-Murray relationship

    Unfortunately, the Cardinals' injury report consists of 15 players this week, and that includes Baker, who is out a few games with a high-ankle sprain.

    Arizona must move forward without him for the time being, however. Up next is a road matchup with the similarly struggling three-win Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.