Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Rumors: 'We Want OBJ'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about recruiting free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., with Ezekiel Elliott the latest to push for a deal.

"We know what type of player Odell is," Elliott told reporters Wednesday. "We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ."

Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in last year's Super Bowl, but Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the veteran will be cleared by the end of this week.

Glazer added that there will be a "bidding war" for Beckham, listing the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams as possibilities, but he is "firmly on the Cowboys radar," per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dallas has also been public in its pursuit of Beckham, with linebacker Micah Parsons recruiting the wideout on Twitter.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan.

Beckham can certainly help the Cowboys if he is healthy. The three-time Pro Bowler scored five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Los Angeles Rams last year, adding two more in the playoffs on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Dallas' CeeDee Lamb has been productive this season, but receiver depth has been an issue after dealing away Amari Cooper in the offseason. Michael Gallup has been up-and-down since recovering from his knee injury, leaving Noah Brown as the team's No. 2 receiver with 339 yards this season, nearly double his previous career-high (184).

Adding Beckham to an offense that already has a productive rushing attack with Elliott and Tony Pollard could be difficult to defend for the stretch run of the season.