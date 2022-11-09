Gas Station Owned by NFL DT Domata Peko's Father-in-Law Sold $2B Powerball Ticket

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

A California gas station owned by Joe Chahayed, the father-in-law of longtime NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko, sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported Chahayed will receive $1 million as a reward for selling the coveted ticket:

"My father-in-law sold the winning Powerball [for] $2 billion. Congratulations Baba," Peko wrote Tuesday on his Instagram story.

The ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California. A winner hasn't come forward as of early Wednesday afternoon.

"We are excited. We are happy for California, happy for Los Angeles County and happy for the city of Altadena," Chahayed told KTLA's Cindy Von Quednow. "We are happy for the schools. They're going to get more money."

Peko was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2006 NFL draft. He spent the first 11 seasons with the AFC North franchise.

The 6'3'', 325-pound defensive lineman went on to make stops with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, his most recent team in 2020. He hasn't formally retired despite not playing the last two seasons.

"You deserve it! My wife Anna's dad. Let's go," Peko wrote on the Instagram story.

Chahayed, 75, told Von Quednow he plans to share his winnings with his children and 11 grandchildren.

"There's no one else that deserves it more than this man," one of his sons told KTLA.

The lucky owner of the winning ticket has one year to come forward to claim the record-setting prize.