    ESPN: 'Don't Get the Sense' Packers Will Replace Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love

    Doric SamNovember 9, 2022

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    In the midst of a five-game losing streak, many are starting to wonder whether the Green Bay Backers would benefit from a change at quarterback.

    However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that it doesn't look like the Packers will replace Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love anytime soon as they still vie for a playoff spot in the NFC.

    "I don't get the sense Green Bay plans to turn to Jordan Love," Fowler wrote. "There's a very real chance a sub-.500 team sneaks into the NFC playoffs, which provides a glimmer of hope."

