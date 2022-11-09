Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts.

The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in chemistry all season, with Rodgers going from back-to-back MVP to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football. Rodgers currently sits 27th among starters in QBR, and his seven interceptions are already the most he's had over a full season since 2016.

