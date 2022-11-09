Tiger Woods to Play at 2022 Hero World Challenge; 1st Event Since 2022 British Open

AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Tiger Woods is loading up his schedule for the end of the year.

The legendary golfer announced on Wednesday he will take part in the Hero World Challenge, marking his first official tournament since the 2022 Open Championship in July.

Woods only played nine rounds on the PGA Tour during the 2022 season. The Masters marked his first tournament since the single-car crash in February 2021 that saw him face the possible amputation of his right leg.

"I’m lucky to be alive and to still have the limb," Woods told reporters in November 2021. "I’m very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me … (amputation) was on the table."

Woods made the cut at Augusta and finished 47th. He also played the PGA Championship in May and Open Championship. The 46-year-old posted a season-low score of 69 in the second round of the PGA Championship but withdrew before the final round after shooting a 79 on Saturday.

In what may have been his final appearance at St Andrews, Woods missed the cut after finishing nine-over par in 36 holes at the Open Championship.

Woods has taken an active role in helping PGA Tour players and commissioner Jay Monahan find ways to combat the rise of LIV Golf. He helped lead a meeting of several top players, including Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, in August to solidify everyone on the Tour's next steps.

"I think it's pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there's an alpha in there, and it's not me," McIlroy told reporters after the meeting.

While it's unclear what Woods' schedule for 2023 will look like, his caddie did offer some insight during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show over the summer.

Joe LaCava told Dan Patrick (starts at 13:30 mark) in July he hopes Woods plays in the Hero World Challenge, followed by the PNC Championship in a pair with his son, Charlie, and at least one other tournament before the Masters in April.

Woods was recently announced as one of the participants in the latest iteration of Capital One's The Match. He will team with McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Dec. 10.

The Hero World Challenge, which debuted in 2000, is hosted by Woods and benefits his charity organization. He has won the event five times but hasn't played the tournament since December 2019.

This year's Hero World Challenge will be held at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas from Dec. 1 to 4.