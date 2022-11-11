Bills' Josh Allen Questionable for Week 10 vs. Vikings with Elbow Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings amid his recovery from an elbow injury.

The MVP candidate missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday, according to the team's injury report.

Veteran backup Case Keenum will start if the franchise cornerstone is ruled out.

Allen's suffered the injury during Buffalo's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday the 26-year-old was being evaluated for an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves around his elbow. The issue occurred during the Bills' final drive of the game when he was hit by Bryce Huff.

Allen remained in the game, even throwing a pass deep down the sideline that hit Gabe Davis in the hands though he was unable to hang onto the ball.

This marks the first significant injury Allen has suffered since his rookie season in 2018, when an elbow problem kept him out for four games.

Since returning from that injury, the Wyoming product has started 69 consecutive games between the regular season and playoffs. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since the 2020 season and is on the shortlist of MVP contenders in 2022.

Allen has thrown for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts in eight games. He also leads the Bills with 392 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Given how much of the offense Allen is responsible for, losing him for any length of time would significantly impact what the Bills can do.

Keenum went 2-0 in two starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He has appeared in two games for the Bills, completing two of seven attempts in blowout wins over the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.