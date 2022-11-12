WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from November 11

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from November 11November 12, 2022
History beckoned The Usos Friday night as part of an episode of SmackDown headlined by their defense of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
A win and they surely would become the longest-reigning tag team champions ever in WWE. To accomplish that, though, they had to overcome the challenge of the previous record holders, The New Day.
Were they successful, thus continuing their reign atop the division and The Bloodline's dominance over the company as a whole, or did Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods bring their title reign to a crushing conclusion?
Find out now with this recap of the November 11 broadcast.
Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The New Day vs. The Usos
- No. 1 Contender's Six-Pack Challenge Match: Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans
- SmackDown World Cup First-Round Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos
- Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were shown watching from the backstage area, the pressure on The Usos to retain and make history.
- Michael Cole gave Big E props for his involvement in New Day's historic run as champions.
- Jey covered his ears as the fans chanted "Sami," refusing to acknowledge The Honorary Uce.
- Woods exploded into the ring off a great hot tag from Kingston.
- Woods kicking out of the double splash from the Usos and Jimmy narrowly kicking out of Midnight Hour were two effective false-finishes that totally got the crowd to bite.
The Usos sought to make history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history to kick off Friday's show. In order to do so, Jimmy and Jey had to overcome familiar foes and the holders of the previous record, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
Two teams with extraordinary in-ring chemistry and a legacy of show-stealing matches, they wrote the latest chapter in their historic feud in a fantastic opener. A red-hot crowd hung with every high spot, near-fall and false finish, elevating the overall quality and rewarding the combatants for their hard work.
The hot tag from Kingston to Woods, the near-fall off of a double top-rope splash by the champs and the teased title change off the Midnight Hour by the challengers had fans on the edge of their seats.
Kingston, making one last gasp effort to preserve New Day's legacy, leapt off the top rope and into the waiting arms of his opponents, who drove him into the mat with the 1-D for the win and successful title defense.
This was a fantastic match between two teams that are as responsible for preserving the art of tag team wrestling in this generation. Others get their due but it often feels like we take The Usos and New Day for granted, perhaps because of the amount of television time and exposure they have received over the years.
With much hype surrounding the contest and an abundance of historical talk, they rose to the occasion and delivered another classic in a long line of them. This was fantastic, no hyperbole.
Result
The Usos defeated The New Day to retain
Grade
A+
Top Moments