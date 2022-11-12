WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from November 11

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

The Usos sought to make history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history to kick off Friday's show. In order to do so, Jimmy and Jey had to overcome familiar foes and the holders of the previous record, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Two teams with extraordinary in-ring chemistry and a legacy of show-stealing matches, they wrote the latest chapter in their historic feud in a fantastic opener. A red-hot crowd hung with every high spot, near-fall and false finish, elevating the overall quality and rewarding the combatants for their hard work.

The hot tag from Kingston to Woods, the near-fall off of a double top-rope splash by the champs and the teased title change off the Midnight Hour by the challengers had fans on the edge of their seats.

Kingston, making one last gasp effort to preserve New Day's legacy, leapt off the top rope and into the waiting arms of his opponents, who drove him into the mat with the 1-D for the win and successful title defense.

This was a fantastic match between two teams that are as responsible for preserving the art of tag team wrestling in this generation. Others get their due but it often feels like we take The Usos and New Day for granted, perhaps because of the amount of television time and exposure they have received over the years.

With much hype surrounding the contest and an abundance of historical talk, they rose to the occasion and delivered another classic in a long line of them. This was fantastic, no hyperbole.

Result

The Usos defeated The New Day to retain

Grade

A+

Top Moments