UFC 281: Best Bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira and the Rest of the Card

So, like we said, about that intrigue thing.

Adesanya is as close to middleweight dominance as there's been since Anderson Silva's prime, having won each of his 12 fights in the UFC's 185-pound weight class.

In fact, the only time he's lost in the Octagon was in a chase for greatness at 205 pounds, where he was taken down and manhandled by then-champ Jan Blachowicz.

But then there's that pesky kickboxing thing.

Not only has Pereira, now 35, beaten Adesanya twice, but he also left him flat on his back in the center of the ring after connecting with a left hook in the third round of their 2017 fight at the Glory of Heroes event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Adesanya has been a full-time MMA practitioner ever since, and Pereira joined him in the UFC last November and has since racked up three wins, including a devastating first-round stoppage of Sean Strickland on the undercard of Adesanya's last fight in July.

The champion is a -205 pick on the moneyline alongside Pereira's +175 billing, but both men are available for plus money if you're willing to risk a couple of bucks forecasting a specific method of victory, and even more so if you double up with a particular round.

Being the adventurous types we are, it's awfully hard to watch the tape of Pereira's KO victory over Adesanya and not want to cash in on the idea of him repeating it. So even though another clinical five-rounder by the Stylebender should surprise no one, we're riding the would-be upset wave all the way to the betting window.

The B/R Pick: Alex Pereira to Win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 2 (+1200)