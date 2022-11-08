Austin Theory Loses to Seth Rollins After Cashing in WWE Money in the Bank Briefcase

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Austin Theory surprisingly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw against United States champion Seth Rollins, and he ultimately fell short.

Theory attempted to take advantage of Bobby Lashley's beatdown of Rollins when he cashed in his contract, but Rollins managed to outlast him and retain his title in the show's main event.

The youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history, Theory held the briefcase for four months before Monday's turn of events. He had previously chased a cash-in against WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns, and he also once teased that he may use his contract to take on NXT champion Bron Breakker.

The 25-year-old, who was 24 when he won the contract, was a favorite of WWE's previous creative regime. However, when longtime chairman Vince McMahon retired in July, Theory didn't see the same push he was enjoying in the months prior.

Theory was the first person to attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a midcard championship. The cash-in has historically been dedicated to achieving WWE's top title since the inception of the concept in 2006.

Theory is now just the third WWE Superstar to be unsuccessful in his attempt to use the Money in the Bank briefcase to win a title. Damien Sandow failed in his effort to dethrone John Cena in 2012, and Baron Corbin did the same in 2017 against Jinder Mahal after he was distracted by Cena.