NFL Rumors: Bills QB Josh Allen Has Elbow Sprain Injury; Uncertain for Vikings Game

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain because of an injury to his throwing elbow.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Allen has a sprained UCL in his right elbow, and while it is not considered a "major" injury, it is "up in the air" if he will play Sunday:

Rapoport added that the belief is that Allen will be able to manage the injury and play through it even if he isn't available against the Vikings.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Allen would not practice but also said the team will "see where it goes" with the quarterback and that the team would use "common sense" regarding his status.

Any injury to Allen is a huge concern for the Bills, especially if lingers. He is putting together a potentially MVP-worthy campaign, throwing for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes.

The 26-year-old has also rushed for 392 yards and four scores, helping lead the Bills to a 6-2 record.

Allen's elbow injury occurred last week when he was hit in the throwing arm by New York Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff during a strip-sack, the decisive play for the Jets in a 20-17 upset.

"There's some slight pain," he told reporters after the contest. "But we'll get through it."

McDermott added at the time:

"We all know Josh and how competitive he is, and he loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates. So, you know, I would never count him out. That's the one thing I do know about him is that right now, the medical piece, we're still evaluating it. I'll know more, again for myself even, tomorrow morning a little bit more."

That same injury caused him to miss four games during his rookie season. But he hadn't missed a game since in an impressive run of durability for a player who doesn't shy from contact once he tucks the ball and runs.

If Allen can't play Sunday, Case Keenum will start against one of his former teams.

The 34-year-old journeyman has only made 10 starts in the past four seasons and was last a regular starter for the Denver Broncos in 2018, throwing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions that year.

In 2017, Keenum went 11-3 as a starter with the Vikings and led them to the NFC Championship Game.