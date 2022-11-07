Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to KnowNovember 7, 2022
With four teams on bye in Week 10, down from Week 9's six, Wednesday's waiver wire shouldn't be quite as busy as the last. Still, there are already some names worth adding to your watchlist before Monday Night Football.
Among players rostered in under 33 percent of fantasy leagues, per FantasySports, there's an intriguing option at each of the non-quarterback skill positions: wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (23.7 percent), tight end Cole Kmet (24.7 percent) and running back Jaylen Warren (4.6 percent). The first and last are coming off bye weeks, so you may even be able to pick them up right now.
Before diving in, though, make sure that Justin Fields (56.8 percent rostered) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (48.0 percent) aren't sitting on your wire. If either is available, they deserve your attention.
And, since it's hard to choose just one option at running back this week, here are a couple of additional names to consider: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rachaad White (26.5) and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams (28.9 percent).
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants
A second-round pick and a preseason standout, Robinson's upside has remained unrealized due to a variety of injuries. He's been getting worked back in since Week 6, though, and should finally be at full health following the team's bye.
In his Week 6 return, the rookie played just 23 percent of snaps but turned four targets into three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. In Weeks 7 and 8, he played 69 percent of snaps apiece and totaled 11 targets, which became eight catches for 65 yards.
The numbers haven't been astounding and Week 8's production was lower than Week 7's, but the upside remains as clear as day. With Kadarius Toney traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenny Golladay seemingly relegated to the bench and emerging tight end Daniel Bellinger sidelined by an orbital fracture, there's room for a No. 1 option to emerge among New York's pass-catchers.
That can, and should, be Robinson. He has the draft pedigree, the tape and—when he's been on the field—the target-share ceiling. His snap count should trend upward following the bye and, if it does, Wan'Dale could grow into an available role that benefits both the Giants and fantasy managers.
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
The Justin Fields Experience is here, and Cole Kmet may be coming along for the ride.
A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears finally opened the playbook up for Fields to use his legs more often, and that decision is paying off. In two of the past three weeks, he's rushed 14-plus times, and in each, the Bears scored 30-plus points (their only games hitting that mark this season).
While running more doesn't seem great for pass-catchers, a better offense means more valuable touches. With the field opened up, Kmet has now scored three touchdowns in the past two weeks.
Against the Dolphins in Week 9, while Fields broke records with 178 rushing yards, Kmet turned two carries and six targets into five catches, 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Eight opportunities isn't mesmerizing, but it's a difficult fantasy season for tight ends, and that trend in production is worth following.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last, but not least, look no further than Warren for a sneaky upside play at running back. If you're wondering "what about fantasy first-rounder, the sophomore stunner Najee Harris?" then I would like you to watch Exhibit A.
The Steelers offense is not the only thing holding Najee back this season, and nothing could provide better evidence of that than Exhibit A. In the clip, we see a 24-year-old, 6'1", 232-pound starting running back secure a catch four yards away from a first down, with just one defender in front of him—standing alone, six yards ahead, devoid of any reinforcements within around five yards. Instead of barreling toward contact for the first, Najee dances, dances some more and is eventually, about four seconds later, tackled right where he caught the ball.
While Najee's uptick in indecision has helped his yards per carry drop to 3.3 (down from last year's 3.9), rookie teammate Jaylen Warren is averaging an impressive 5.3. The sample size is low (29 rushes to Najee's 108 this season), but Pittsburgh's last game before the Week 9 bye—against the stout Philadelphia Eagles—was their closest volume split yet.
Against the Eagles, Najee turned 14 opportunities (eight carries and six targets) into 58 yards. Warren, meanwhile, turned nine opportunities (six carries and three targets) into 75. With the efficiency, climbing workload and, most importantly, Najee's uninspiring tape, Warren has the potential to become a much bigger part of the offense starting in Week 10.