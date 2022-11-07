Champions League Draw 2022-23: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 Fixtures

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The 2022 UEFA Champions League will feature some exciting matchups in the round of 16 after Monday's draw.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will battle in a rematch of last year's final, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will repeat the 2020 championship match.

Here are the full draws for each of the remaining clubs ahead of the knockout stage.

Round-of-16 Matchups

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Club Brugge vs. SL Benfica

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Inter Milan vs. Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Fixture Dates

Round of 16 (1st leg): Feb. 14, 15, 21, 22

Round of 16 (2nd leg): March 7, 8, 14, 15

Quarterfinals (1st leg): April 11-12

Quarterfinals (2nd leg): April 18-19

Semifinals (1st leg): May 9-10

Semifinals (2nd leg): May 16-17

Final: June 10

The draw showed there are serious consequences to finishing second in the group stage because it leaves you open to facing elite competition right away.

Liverpool was second to Napoli in Group A and will face titleholders Real Madrid, which has become a familiar foe:

Real Madrid won 1-0 in last year's final with a goal by Vinicius Júnior, while Karim Benzema remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. Liverpool still have a loaded roster led by Mohamed Salah, but the club's inconsistency in 2022-23 could be an issue against a tough opponent.

Paris Saint-Germain will also have a challenge in the next round against Bayern Munich, the only club to win all six group-stage matches.

PSG remain a title contender with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but they have been stymied by difficult draws.

The French giants beat Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2021 before falling to Manchester City in the semifinals. Last year, the team lost to eventual winner Real Madrid.

If the team is going to advance this season, there won't be any room for error.

Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in a matchup that will be intriguing for American fans. Not only could Christian Pulisic face his former club, he could also battle against fellow United States men's national team star Gio Reyna.

Manchester City remains one of the favorites to win a title and will look to continue the run against RB Leipzig. Erling Haaland, who's familiar with the German club after starring for Dortmund, will try to take the team over the top after falling short in the past few years.

There will also be plenty of fans tuning into the high-profile battle between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan that features plenty of star power on both sides.

The next round will begin Feb. 14.