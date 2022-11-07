Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The margin of error in fantasy football leagues is as small as it can be going into NFL Week 10.

One waiver-wire pickup could change the direction of a Week 10 matchup and put you in, or closer to, a playoff position, while a bad decision on the waiver wire could help serve the final blow to your postseason hopes.

The right combination of reliable stars, like Derrick Henry, and waiver-wire additions has to be struck in order to make one final push up the fantasy standings in the coming weeks.

Some of the top waiver-wire candidates for Week 10 come with question marks, so a more detailed vetting process is required.

The best position to attack the waiver wire may be tight end, where Greg Dulcich, Foster Moreau and Cade Otton could all turn around a hard-luck season at the position.

Wide receiver has a clear top target as well in Terrace Marshall Jr., who has been a reliable source in the Carolina Panthers rushing attack.

It is harder to find quality waiver-wire candidates at running back because there is no guarantee that players like Kylin Hill and Isaiah Spiller see enough touches to be viable fantasy players in the coming weeks.