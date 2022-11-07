Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsNovember 7, 2022
The margin of error in fantasy football leagues is as small as it can be going into NFL Week 10.
One waiver-wire pickup could change the direction of a Week 10 matchup and put you in, or closer to, a playoff position, while a bad decision on the waiver wire could help serve the final blow to your postseason hopes.
The right combination of reliable stars, like Derrick Henry, and waiver-wire additions has to be struck in order to make one final push up the fantasy standings in the coming weeks.
Some of the top waiver-wire candidates for Week 10 come with question marks, so a more detailed vetting process is required.
The best position to attack the waiver wire may be tight end, where Greg Dulcich, Foster Moreau and Cade Otton could all turn around a hard-luck season at the position.
Wide receiver has a clear top target as well in Terrace Marshall Jr., who has been a reliable source in the Carolina Panthers rushing attack.
It is harder to find quality waiver-wire candidates at running back because there is no guarantee that players like Kylin Hill and Isaiah Spiller see enough touches to be viable fantasy players in the coming weeks.
Week 10 Rankings
1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. DEN)
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. LAC)
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at SF)
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. ARI)
5. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at BUF)
6. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. IND)
7. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. CLE)
8. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at MIA)
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. HOU)
10. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. NO)
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. MIN)
12. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at PIT)
13. Kenneth Walker, RB, SEA (vs. TB)
14. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (at KC)
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at BUF)
16. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. WSH)
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. IND)
18. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at NYG)
19. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at GB)
20. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. LAC)
21. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (vs. MIN)
22. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI (vs. WSH)
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (vs. JAX)
24. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. JAX)
25. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. CLE)
Tight End Is Most Plentiful Waiver Wire Position
Cade Otton is not Rob Gronkowski, but he may be the vital piece inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that allows Tom Brady to find success in the second half of the season.
The rookie tight end brought in five of his six targets for 68 yards and scored a touchdown in Tampa Bay's come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Otton is the clear No. 1 tight end on the Bucs depth chart and should see many more passes in his direction over the next few weeks.
He is one of a few tight ends that could be massive pickups down the stretch run of the regular season.
Greg Dulcich is expected to play a large role in the Denver Broncos offense out of the bye week. He had a breakout game in London in Week 8 with 87 yards on four catches. He has over 40 receiving yards in each of his three appearances for the AFC West side.
Foster Moreau is not on the level as Otton and Dulcich yet, but he could be an intriguing deep-dive selection off the waiver wire. Moreau is Las Vegas' top tight end at the moment with Darren Waller out injured.
Chicago's Cole Kmet will also get a waiver-wire boost ahead of Week 10 after his two-touchdown performance.
Week 10 Projections:
Cade Otton: 5 receptions, 60 yards, TD
Greg Dulcich: 5 catches, 70 yards.
Foster Moreau: 4 catches, 40 yards
Cole Kmet: 3 catches, 35 yards, TD
Look to Terrace Marshall for WR Help
The revolving door of quarterbacks in Carolina has not affected Terrace Marshall Jr's. production.
Marshall produced 53 receiving yards and a touchdown in garbage time of the blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Marshall could be the top target for Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons if D.J. Moore is blanketed by the opposing defensive backs.
The second-year wide out had 87 yards on four catches in the Week 8 battle with the Falcons. He had nine targets in that contest.
The Christian McCaffrey trade opened up more targets for wide receivers underneath Moore on the Carolina depth chart and Marshall has taken full advantage of the opportunity so far.
He could be a great waiver-wire selection to plug into the FLEX spot over the next three weeks before the Panthers take their late Week 14 bye.
Projection: 5 catches, 65 yards, TD