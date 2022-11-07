Liverpool Up for Sale by Fenway Sports Group; No Guarantee Any Deal Will Be Completed

AP Photo/Jon Super

Fenway Sports Group, the investment consortium that includes NBA star LeBron James, is considering selling Premier League team Liverpool.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs, and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," FSG told David Ornstein of The Athletic.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

The group, which also owns MLB's Boston Red Sox and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, purchased Liverpool in 2010. A sale has been explored in the past, but no deal came to fruition.

Led by majority investors John Henry and Tom Werner, Fenway Sports Group's ownership tenure of Liverpool began with an extended whimper but has been strong of late. After finishing inside the Premier League top four just once from 2010-11 to 2015-16, the club has been no worse than fourth each of the past six seasons.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and followed it up with a Premier League title in 2019-20. The club was the runner-up in UCL earlier this year.

It's been a struggle for the club to live up to expectations this season, as they're currently sitting a disappointing eighth in the table.

Fenway Sports Group also owns Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium, which would almost certainly be part of any sale agreement.

Forbes currently values Liverpool at $4.45 billion.