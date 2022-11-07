5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 214

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night 214 went down inside the APEX facility on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was pretty much par for the course for cards of its kind: mostly devoid of relevant fighters, but chock-full of rising prospects and fan-friendly veterans.

Headlining honors for the event went to a clash of Brazilian strawweight contenders, as No. 4-ranked Marina Rodriguez risked her spot in the weight class against No. 7-ranked Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez was a slight favorite heading into the fight, but she was ultimately stopped by a series of third-round hooks.

Beyond the main event, the only ranked fighters on the card were in the co-headlining slot, where 13th-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny took on fellow American Daniel Rodriguez, who was ranked one spot behind him at No. 14. Magny won the fight with a third-round D'Arce choke, setting the record for most victories in UFC welterweight history in the process.

Other big winners of the night included flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick, who dominated Shanna Young to a lopsided unanimous-decision loss on the main card, and Brazilian strawweight Polyana Viana, who locked up a $50,000 post-fight bonus with a stunning, 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey on the undercard.

Keep scrolling to see who we're hoping to see the stars of this card fight next.