WWE, Jake Paul Reportedly Have 'a Lot of Interest' in Future Run After Crown Jewel

Jake Paul could become a bigger part of WWE after making an appearance at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

"While there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right," Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported.

Logan Paul impressed in his match against Roman Reigns, even in a losing effort, although Jake Paul also got involved:

After the match, Paul discussed his interest in working for WWE:

"I loved it, I loved everything about it," he said. "Everyone here, everyone in the WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of."

The former YouTube star has become a major draw in boxing, improving to 6-0 in his professional career after a win over Anderson Silva. A move to WWE could help him remain in the spotlight while taking advantage of his athleticism and combat sports training.

