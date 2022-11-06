X

    Logan Paul Suffered Torn ACL, MCL Injuries in Roman Reigns Match at WWE Crown Jewel

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 6, 2022

    Logan Paul poses for a photograph during a press event, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Paul will fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Logan Paul revealed that he tore the MCL and ACL in his right knee during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

    Paul, who said the injuries occurred halfway through the 25-minute match, noted that he may have torn his meniscus as well.

    Ryan Satin @ryansatin

    The consequences of trying to dethrone “The Tribal Chief” <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERomanReigns</a>. <br><br>Logan Paul reveals he suffered a torn MCL and ACL, as well as a possible torn meniscus, in his match at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a> <a href="https://t.co/Je0YA3EqZZ">pic.twitter.com/Je0YA3EqZZ</a>

    Reigns defeated Paul in a five-star match to cap the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Paul's tremendous athleticism took centerstage as he executed a host of difficult spots, especially for someone with just two matches under his belt before Saturday.

    WWE @WWE

    Incredible athleticism from <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a>! <a href="https://t.co/PVhYbXiO8e">pic.twitter.com/PVhYbXiO8e</a>

    WWE @WWE

    WHAT. A. FROG. SPLASH.<a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a> <a href="https://t.co/W3IFxkz97q">pic.twitter.com/W3IFxkz97q</a>

    Logan Paul @LoganPaul

    THROUGH THE TABLE <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmVslclxgs">pic.twitter.com/hmVslclxgs</a>

    The fact that he wrestled with torn ligaments for more than 10 minutes makes his match all the more impressive.

    Numerous analysts praised his efforts afterward.

    Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON

    Reigns beat Logan with a spear , Usos, Jake &amp; Sikao all involved. As great as Paul was in his last match, he was far better here. He is someone really special at this.

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    Logan Paul KEEPS doing amazing shit in this match. One after the other.

    Logan Paul Suffered Torn ACL, MCL Injuries in Roman Reigns Match at WWE Crown Jewel
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble

    The thing with Logan Paul is he's not half assing any moves. He actually delivers every wrestling move with perfection.

    Paul and Reigns ultimately put on an incredible show. In the end, the Tribal Chief stayed as champion and extended his time with the belt to 797 straight days.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.