Logan Paul Suffered Torn ACL, MCL Injuries in Roman Reigns Match at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul revealed that he tore the MCL and ACL in his right knee during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Paul, who said the injuries occurred halfway through the 25-minute match, noted that he may have torn his meniscus as well.

Reigns defeated Paul in a five-star match to cap the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Paul's tremendous athleticism took centerstage as he executed a host of difficult spots, especially for someone with just two matches under his belt before Saturday.

The fact that he wrestled with torn ligaments for more than 10 minutes makes his match all the more impressive.

Numerous analysts praised his efforts afterward.

Paul and Reigns ultimately put on an incredible show. In the end, the Tribal Chief stayed as champion and extended his time with the belt to 797 straight days.

