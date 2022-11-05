John Lynch Says 49ers Could Explore Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: 'We Never Say No'

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The San Francisco 49ers could be a landing spot for free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he is healthy.

"Look, we never say no," general manager John Lynch said of adding Beckham, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. "We're always looking to get better. And it's a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look."

Beckham has gone unsigned since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last year, although he has been a target of nearly every contender heading into the stretch run of the season.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan also told KNBR last week he has "always been a fan of Odell."

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently listed the 49ers as a possible landing spot on The Pat McAfee Show:

Of course, there will be plenty of competition for Beckham, who scored five touchdowns in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He added 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the postseason on the way to a Super Bowl title.

In early October, he indicated on Twitter his choices were likely Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

It could be tough for the 49ers to beat out this group, especially after already trading for versatile running back Christian McCaffrey.

"How many footballs are we going to play with?" Lynch joked. "I'm thinking of all the weapons we've already talked about."

Lynch also indicated the team doesn't need to do much to compete after the 4-4 start.

"We like our team as it’s constructed right now," he added.

The 49ers sit one game behind the Seahawks for the NFC West lead, but a 3-0 division record puts them in good position heading into the second half of the year, even without Beckham.