Breeders' Cup 2022 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships continued Saturday with nine Grade 1 races, culminating in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

This year's event takes place at Keeneland racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky, featuring several accomplished thoroughbreds and a long list of the sport's biggest names among trainers and jockeys.

With at least a $1 million purse for every race, it's one of the biggest days of the year in American racing. Here is a breakdown for each event that will be updated throughout the day.

Filly and Mare Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

Win: Goodnight Olive (8)

Place: Echo Zulu (13)

Show: Wicked Halo (11)

The seven-furlong race is known to feature the fastest female sprinters in the world, and Goodnight Olive stood above the rest. The favorite was in the middle of the pack until the final turn, when she moved to the front and pulled away.

Defending champion Ce Ce couldn't close as well as last year and ended up in fourth place.

Turf Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

Win: Caravel (10)

Place: Emaraaty Ana (3)

Show: Creative Force (1)

Caravel pulled off a massive upset as a 42-1 underdog, winning the 5½-furlong race. The No. 10 horse was in front on the final turn and stayed ahead despite late charges by Emaraaty Ana and Creative Force, who simply ran out of turf before the finish line.

Local trainer Brad Cox continued his impressive run in this event with his ninth Breeders' Cup victory.

Dirt Mile ($1 Million Purse)

Win: Cody's Wish (7)

Place: Cyberknife (9)

Show: Slow Down Andy (1)

After starting at the back of the back, Cody's Wish came around the outside to set up a neck-and-neck finish against Cyberknife. Cody's Wish won by a nose, completing an incredible story with Make-A-Wish teenager Cody Dorman.

It was the seventh win in the last eight starts for the four-year-old colt.

Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf ($2 million purse)

Win: Tuesday (5)

Place: In Italian (11)

Show: Lady Speightspeare (1)

In Italian entered as the favorite and appeared set for a wire-to-wire victory after grabbing the early lead and holding it down the final stretch. It took a tremendous charge from Tuesday to fly to the front of the pack and pass In Italian in the closing moments before the finish line.

It was just the third-career win for the Irish thoroughbred.

Breeders' Cup Sprint ($2 million purse)

Win: Elite Power (6)

Place: C Z Rocket (8)

Show: Jackie's Warrior (9)

There isn't much time to pace yourself in the five-furlong sprint, but Elite Power found a way to come from behind to take first place in the prestigious race. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. took his thoroughbred on an outside move to close strong and win his share of the $2 million purse.

It represents the fifth straight win in 2022 for Elite Power.