WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the eve of the epic encounter between undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and social media megastar Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves with a championship clash of its own as Rey Mysterio challenged GUNTHER for the intercontinental title in the night's main event.

Would the legendary figure be able to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable Ring General, or would GUNTHER roll to another successful title defense, his reign of dominance continuing for another week?

Find out now with this recap of Friday's broadcast.