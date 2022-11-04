WWE Rumors: Mia Yim Expected to Sign Contract 'Soon' After 2021 Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

Another major WWE return is reportedly expected in the near future in the form of Mia Yim.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com), WWE has recently expressed interest in bringing Yim back to the company, and she is expected to be "brought back soon."

Yim was under contract with WWE from 2018 until November 2021, when she was released amid a slew of budget-related cuts.

In 2017, Yim entered the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. The Los Angeles native was not signed to a WWE contract at that time, but after impressing in the second Mae Young Classic one year later, WWE did sign her to a deal.

Known as The HBIC or Head Baddie in Charge, Yim became a popular figure in NXT. While she never won a championship, she did challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT women's title at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2019.

Yim was called up to the main roster in 2020 as part of the Retribution stable, and she was renamed Reckoning. Yim also had a completely different look, wearing a Hannibal Lecter-esque mask.

As Reckoning, Yim didn't wrestle much in televised matches, and Retribution effectively ended in March 2021 after an ill-fated run. After a long absence from TV, Yim was released that November.

in May, Yim returned to Impact Wrestling, where she worked from 2015 to 2017 under the name Jade. During her first stint with Impact, Yim held the Knockouts Championship, which is Impact's main women's title.

During her latest Impact run, Yim mixed it up with many of the top women on the roster, including Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, but her contract reportedly expired last month.

There was initially some thought that Yim would consider going to All Elite Wrestling since her husband, fellow former WWE Superstar Keith Lee, is part of the promotion and a former AEW world tag team champion with Swerve Strickland.

It is understandable why a WWE return may be of interest to Yim, though, since Triple H took over as the company's head of creative after Vince McMahon retired in July.

Triple H was chiefly responsible for hiring Yim in the first place, and he consistently pushed her and put her in positions to succeed in NXT.

Also, since Triple H has become head of creative, he has brought back many former NXT stars who were either released or not re-signed. Many of the returning Superstars have helped add depth to the women's division, including Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and Emma.

Given Yim's track record of success, experience in WWE and familiarity with Triple H, she would likely find herself in a favorable spot on the roster should she decide to re-sign.

