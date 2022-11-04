WWE, Nick Khan Reportedly Agree to Contract with $1.35M Base Salary Through 2025

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan reportedly signed a new contract with the company recently that will keep him around until at least Aug. 5, 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Laura Cude of WrestleTalk.com), Khan signed the deal on Oct. 19 that will pay him a base salary of $1.35 million annually.

Khan reportedly also has an annual target bonus of $2.16 million and stock grants of $3.575 million per year as part of the agreement.

Prior to joining WWE in August 2020, Khan was the co-head of the television department at Creative Artists Agency. When WWE hired him, he was brought in to be the new president under chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative in July amid an investigation into multiple allegations that he paid former female WWE employees millions of dollars to remain silent about sexual relationships and encounters with him.

Following McMahon's retirement, Khan was elevated to co-CEO along with McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who is also now chairwoman.

Meanwhile, Stephanie's husband and Vince's son-in-law, Triple H, became the new head of creative and vice president of talent relations.

From a business perspective, WWE has been more successful than ever in recent years. Adjusted for inflation, the company made a record $192 million in net income last year, and it is projected by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics to top that figure to the tune of $207 million in 2022:

Khan's business acumen, particularly on the television side of things, has perhaps played a role in WWE's financial success.

During WWE's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Khan announced an extension of WWE's partnership with Hulu into 2024. The extension means Hulu will retain next-day rights to air Raw, and the timing of the new deal's expiration will coincide with the end of WWE's television contracts with Fox and NBCUniversal.

Khan also helped broker a deal with Hulu that will see a reality show starring married WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford debut on the platform next year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).