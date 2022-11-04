Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Jersey from Record-Tying Game vs. Ravens in Pro Football HOF

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Tua Tagovailoa's historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 has been immortalized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback's jersey from the 42-38 victory is on display in Canton, Ohio.

Tagovailoa's jersey sits next to the one his Miami teammate Jaylen Waddle wore when he broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

The Dolphins trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter against the Ravens, but then Tagovailoa tied an NFL record with four touchdown passes to help Miami erase the deficit.

Tagovailoa finished the game 36-of-50 for 469 yards and tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes.

The last quarterback to throw at least six touchdown passes in a game was Patrick Mahomes in Week 11 of the 2018 season. The NFL record for touchdown passes in a game is seven, shared by eight players, including Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Nick Foles.

Tagovailoa's showing against the Ravens served as a breakout game for himself as well as the Dolphins. He has thrown for at least 350 yards in two games this season after posting three games with at least 300 yards in the previous two years combined.