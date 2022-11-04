X

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Jersey from Record-Tying Game vs. Ravens in Pro Football HOF

    Adam WellsNovember 4, 2022

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Tua Tagovailoa's historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 has been immortalized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    The Miami Dolphins quarterback's jersey from the 42-38 victory is on display in Canton, Ohio.

    Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF

    🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame<br><br>The jersey that <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> QB <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> wore when he threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Baltimore on September 18 is now in display in Canton. <a href="https://t.co/TZZKmAUq8S">pic.twitter.com/TZZKmAUq8S</a>

    Tagovailoa's jersey sits next to the one his Miami teammate Jaylen Waddle wore when he broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

    The Dolphins trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter against the Ravens, but then Tagovailoa tied an NFL record with four touchdown passes to help Miami erase the deficit.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Most TD passes in 4th quarter of a game:<br><br>Tua Tagovailoa 4<br>Sage Rosenfels 4<br>Vinny Testaverde 4<br>Joe Montana 4<br>Ken Stabler 4 <a href="https://t.co/C0NeklJfar">pic.twitter.com/C0NeklJfar</a>

    Tagovailoa finished the game 36-of-50 for 469 yards and tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes.

    The last quarterback to throw at least six touchdown passes in a game was Patrick Mahomes in Week 11 of the 2018 season. The NFL record for touchdown passes in a game is seven, shared by eight players, including Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Nick Foles.

    Tagovailoa's showing against the Ravens served as a breakout game for himself as well as the Dolphins. He has thrown for at least 350 yards in two games this season after posting three games with at least 300 yards in the previous two years combined.

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Jersey from Record-Tying Game vs. Ravens in Pro Football HOF
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.