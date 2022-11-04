WWE Rumors: R-Truth Suffered Serious Injury in NXT Match; Believed to Be Torn Quad

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE veteran R-Truth is reportedly expected to miss some time after suffering a "very serious injury" Tuesday night on NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Truth is believed to have torn his quad during a match against NXT star Grayson Waller.

If Truth did indeed tear his quad, Meltzer noted that it would potentially keep him out of action for "a long time."

Despite being a Raw Superstar, Truth has made a few appearances on NXT in recent weeks, which led to him having a match against the cocky and villainous Waller.

Shortly after returning from a commercial break during the bout, it was announced that the referee decided to stop the match and award it to Waller since Truth could not continue.

A replay showed Truth attempting a dive over the top rope on to Waller, but he failed to fully clear the ropes and landed awkwardly. Truth was unable to put much weight on his leg and had to be helped to the back by referees and other personnel.

During his current run with WWE, the 50-year-old Truth has been under contract since 2008. While he has largely been a midcard character and comedic relief during that time, he has still thrived.

Truth is a two-time United States champion and one-time WWE tag team champion. He has also held the 24/7 Championship a record 54 times, and he made the title a huge part of his character over the past couple of years.

While the 24/7 Championship has been phased out since Triple H took over as head of creative in July, Truth has seen a significant increase in television time lately, including appearances on NXT.

Truth isn't a main eventer or world title contender at this point in his career, but he is still a valuable performer who brings entertainment value and often succeeds in putting other talent over.

If Truth misses significant time because of injury, WWE will be without one of its top utility players and a beloved fan favorite.

