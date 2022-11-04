Dameon Pierce Stirs Up OROY Buzz on Twitter in Texans' Loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Houston Texans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-17 on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium to fall to 1-6-1 on the season, but the team still put up a good fight against the NFL's only remaining undefeated team.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a tremendous evening, completing 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards on nine carries to help the Eagles improve to 8-0.

As for the Texans, second-year quarterback Davis Mills completed 13-of-22 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 18 yards on three carries.

Phillip Dorsett led Houston receivers with three catches for 69 yards, and Chris Moore caught four passes for 43 yards and one score, but it was running back Dameon Pierce who caught the attention of football fans on Thursday night after he rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries.

Pierce played so well that he now has NFL Twitter calling for him to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award:

The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Florida. He entered Thursday's game having rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 121 carries in seven games. He also had 20 catches for 98 yards and one score.

Pierce is going to have some stiff competition for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Ken Walker III, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could end up being in the conversation.