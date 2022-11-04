X

    Dameon Pierce Stirs Up OROY Buzz on Twitter in Texans' Loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles

    Erin WalshNovember 4, 2022

    Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Houston Texans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-17 on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium to fall to 1-6-1 on the season, but the team still put up a good fight against the NFL's only remaining undefeated team.

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a tremendous evening, completing 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards on nine carries to help the Eagles improve to 8-0.

    As for the Texans, second-year quarterback Davis Mills completed 13-of-22 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 18 yards on three carries.

    Phillip Dorsett led Houston receivers with three catches for 69 yards, and Chris Moore caught four passes for 43 yards and one score, but it was running back Dameon Pierce who caught the attention of football fans on Thursday night after he rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries.

    Pierce played so well that he now has NFL Twitter calling for him to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award:

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Dameon Pierce is a top NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and is reinforcing why tonight with 123 rushing yards on 23 carries, including 36-yard run.

    Dameon Pierce Stirs Up OROY Buzz on Twitter in Texans' Loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Regardless of the outcome, Texans RB Dameon Pierce has greatly improved his rookie of the year campaign. He has 123 rushing yards in three quarters.

    Mauricio Gutiérrez @MGutierrezNFL

    Dameon Pierce OROY?

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Dameon Pierce is a stud. This guy is only going to get better and better

    Aaron Oster @TheAOster

    I don't know that he'll win Rookie of the Year simply because of the team he's on, but I have no doubt that Dameon Pierce is the best offensive rookie in football.

    Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

    Dameon Pierce is tough!

    Peter Holland Jr @_Da_pistol

    Dameon Pierce is definitly rookie of the year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsHOU</a>

    Josh Sanders (he/him) @JoshSandersTV

    Dameon Pierce is a freak’n beast! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a>

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    POV: You’re a Texans fan but you have Dameon Pierce in dynasty 😂 <a href="https://t.co/QFINCqbhZa">pic.twitter.com/QFINCqbhZa</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    If you were one of those people who "reached" for Dameon Pierce in the draft...<br><br>He was worth it.

    Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

    America learning the greatness of Dameon Pierce makes tonight the best <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> game of year so far.

    The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Florida. He entered Thursday's game having rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 121 carries in seven games. He also had 20 catches for 98 yards and one score.

    Pierce is going to have some stiff competition for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Ken Walker III, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could end up being in the conversation.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.