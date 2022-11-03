Buccaneers' Tom Brady Shows Support for Devin White After 'Loafing' Criticism

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady backed linebacker Devin White after the Pro Bowler was criticized for his lack of effort in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

White was responding to a tweet from Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times after the Bucs' star defender previously addressed the criticism in his Wednesday meeting with reporters.

"I was on the far side of the field, on our sidelines, (in) coverage. The play happened on their sidelines, and I took off running. Obviously, I wasn't running the fastest over there. My teammates know what's going on," White said.

The tape showed White jogging toward Demarcus Robinson as the Ravens wide receiver converted a 3rd-and-9 to extend a drive in Bucs territory with the game tied 10-10 in the third quarter. The Ravens would score a touchdown two plays later.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said White was a combination of gassed and loafing on the play, indicating he was called out in a film session.

"We single out loafs all the time, if they're loafing," Bowles told reporters last week. "Some guys are gassed, some guys are loafing, but we single everything out."

Former Buccaneers star Warren Sapp ripped White for the lackadaisical play, saying he would strip White of his captaincy. It does not appear Bowles has any plans on taking such drastic measures.

White remains the best defender on the Tampa defense, and he finished the Baltimore game with 10 total tackles. That said, with the Bucs sitting at 3-5 on the season, it's understandable that there's been more concern about the one play White didn't make than the ones he did.