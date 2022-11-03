Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Foot Injury

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery, according to head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday.

"Rashod Bateman has decided to go ahead and get a surgery for his foot," Harbaugh said.

"He's gonna get the Lisfranc surgery. It was one of those ones where it was up to him. He and his agent and his family talked it over, and they decided it would be his best interest to do that, so we support him on that and understand what he's doing."

Per a Cleveland Clinic description of the injury: "A Lisfranc fracture is a type of broken foot. The Lisfranc joint is the spot on top of your foot where the metatarsal bones (the bridges to your toes) connect to the rest of your foot."

As noted by OrthoVirginia, "Lisfranc surgery is to repair broken or dislocated bones in the midfoot, or the middle part of the foot."

The 22-year-old Bateman is in his second NFL campaign after the Ravens selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The ex-Minnesota star had 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year after posting a 46/515/1 stat line during his rookie season.

Bateman suffered the injury during his team's 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday. Initially it appeared that Bateman wouldn't be out for the entire season, with Harbaugh making these comments to reporters Monday.

"Bateman's a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game, they thought it was kind of a tweak, but there was a little more there from a strain standpoint.

"… (From) conversations that we had, it looks like it's going to be a few weeks for him. We'll have more to report on that later in the week."

Unfortunately, Bateman is now out for the season as the promising talent looks toward a 2023 return.