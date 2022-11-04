Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season got off to a productive start on Thursday.

Nearly every fantasy-relevant member of the Philadelphia Eagles put up solid-or-better stats—DeVonta Smith being the lone exception (two catches for 22 yards)—while Houston Texans bell-cow running back Dameon Pierce got as busy as ever with career-highs of 27 carries and 139 rushing yards.

If you had any exposure to the matchup, you're probably in good shape heading into the weekend. If you didn't, you might have some ground to make up if your opponent did. Either way, you need to knock your Week 9 lineup decisions out of the park, and we're here to help by laying out our rankings at the four offensive positions and spotlighting one player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.

