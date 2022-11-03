Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Reportedly Exploring Buying Commanders from Dan Snyder

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and rap mogul Jay-Z are reportedly among the high-profile names interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.

Charlotte Triggs and Natasha Dye of People reported Bezos is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders," while TMZ Sports reported a partnership between Bezos and Jay-Z is "on the table."

Snyder announced his intention to explore a full or partial sale of the Commanders on Wednesday, though the team offered no promises to actually sell the team.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the statement read. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Snyder has owned the team since 1999, a period that has seen the franchise go from one of the NFL's beacons of success to arguably its biggest embarrassment. Washington has won only two playoff games over the course of Snyder's tenure and has alienated one of the league's most loyal fanbases.

The Commanders went from having a 50-year sellout streak to currently sitting last in the NFL in attendance. Much of that malaise can be attributed to Snyder, who refused to change the team's racist nickname for decades and made a series of personnel gaffes that left Washington consistently near the bottom of the NFC East.

The situation reached a head amid an investigation that found rampant sexual misconduct and verbal abuse within the organization over Snyder's tenure, along with a Congressional investigation into alleged financial impropriety from Snyder. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called out Snyder to reporters last month.

"I think it's something that we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and be thorough in going forward, but I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration," Irsay said when asked if owners should remove Snyder.

Bezos is the fourth-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $113.1 billion. Amazon has been expanding its business into live sports, with the conglomerate taking over Thursday Night Football rights earlier this year. It's unclear if the Amazon relationship with the NFL would be allowed to continue if Bezos purchased the Commanders.

Jay-Z would be a minority owner in any group, given his net worth ($1.5 billion) is likely only a third (or less) of what Snyder could get for the Commanders on the open market. The rapper previously owned a piece of the Brooklyn Nets.