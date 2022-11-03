National Federation of the Blind: Cowboys' Jerry Jones' Halloween Costume 'Harmful'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The National Federation of the Blind spoke out Wednesday regarding Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' costume choice on Halloween.

In an attempt to poke fun at NFL officials, Jones dressed like a blind referee, wearing a striped shirt, large sunglasses and a white cane:

According to TMZ Sports, National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen called it "unfortunate" that Jones implied blind people are "incompetent," adding: "When anyone perpetuates that stereotype, it's harmful."

The 80-year-old Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989, and he has always been among the most outspoken owners in the league on many issues, including officiating.

He could have been subject to punishment by the league for criticizing officials, but the NFL decided against disciplining him, per TMZ Sports.

Danielsen called for Jones to consider the fact that the Cowboys have blind fans when reflecting on his choice of costume: "He does have blind Cowboys fans. They show up at games and put on headsets or listen on the radio. It may be something for him to think about."

The Cowboys have established themselves as one of the top teams in the NFC this season at 6-2, putting them in a tie for second place in the NFC East with the New York Giants, behind only the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is on the bye this week, meaning it is in preparations to face the Green Bay Packers on the road at Nov. 13.