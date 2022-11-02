Roquan Smith Was 'Shocked' by Trade to Ravens from Bears; Not Focused on New Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline this week, linebacker Roquan Smith detailed his reaction to his time with the Chicago Bears coming to an end.

"I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "So initially I was shocked. But I'm excited to be here. Good group of guys that's contending for a title, and that's what I'm in the game to play for—playing for a title."

Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, added that he's not focused on negotiating a contract extension at the moment.

"Everything's happened really, really quickly, so I'm just trying to focus on honing in on this playbook right now and getting to that," Smith said. "But my main focus right now is learning the playbook and getting a great relationship with the guys and then going from there."

Smith will be in for a huge payday when the time comes. The 25-year-old leads the NFL with 83 total tackles while adding 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. He will breathe some new life into a Baltimore defense that ranks 24th in the league with opponents averaging 364.3 yards against them. The Ravens have also given up a league-worst 83 points in the fourth quarter this year.

"I know they trying to get over the hump and win the big game," Smith said. "So I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that. So I'm excited to be able to give everything I got to make that happen."

The Ravens would be wise to lock up Smith with an extension before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, Baltimore also has to negotiate an extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is also playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option in his rookie deal.

Both Smith and Jackson don't have agents and represent themselves in negotiations. Hensley noted that Ravens officials described contract discussions with Jackson as "unusual" after they failed to come to an agreement on an extension prior to the season.

"Times are changing," Smith said on why he doesn't have an agent. "Honestly, I think players want to be at the table and want, like, a 100% transparency. I think that's the major thing. The fee you're paying agents, you know, some do great jobs. I can be giving that to charity or family. But I also have a team of advisers as well, so it's not just me, by myself."

The Ravens (5-3) are set to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) on Monday Night Football this week.