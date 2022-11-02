Bradley Chubb Dolphins Contract Extension Expected 'Shortly,' says GM Chris Grier

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins didn't trade a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb just for a rental.

General manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday he expects to have a long-term contract extension in place for the Pro Bowl linebacker "shortly."

"When you do a deal like that for a player, you always would like to—from our perspective when we do business—we would like to have something done, and we anticipate having something finished up here shortly," Grier said.

Chubb is making $7.1 million in 2022 while playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He could be an unrestricted free agent in March, though it's likely Miami would use its franchise tag if no long-term deal is reached.

