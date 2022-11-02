X

    Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans runs for yardage during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

    Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:

    Brandin Cooks @brandincooks

    Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹

    The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season to keep him under contract through 2024.

    The Texans reportedly had "talks" with teams about a trade ahead of the deadline but "nothing came of" them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

