Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:

The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season to keep him under contract through 2024.

The Texans reportedly had "talks" with teams about a trade ahead of the deadline but "nothing came of" them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

