Bills Discussed Christian McCaffrey With Panthers But Never Made Offer, Beane Says

Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team expressed interest in trading for running back Christian McCaffrey but ultimately declined to make an offer to the Carolina Panthers.

“I know [rumors] started with McCaffrey,” Beane told reporters Wednesday. “Yes, that was the last draft I was there in Carolina. Know him well. When you hear he’s on the block, I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence to not look into that. ... I did speak to the Panthers GM. Never made him an offer but did stay in touch through the process. Ultimately, it [the trade price] was going to be more than we were going to be able to do.”

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second- third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.