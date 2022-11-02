Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl.

"OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we'd be crazy not to at least look into it."

The Bills, who sit atop the AFC standings with a 6-1 record, already made one marquee midseason addition to their offense with a deal for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

