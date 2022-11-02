NFL GM: Packers 'Must Be a F--ked Up Place' After Lack of Action at Trade Deadline

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers might be sending a message to Aaron Rodgers in their lack of activity before Tuesday's trade deadline, as one opposing general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post:

"The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to be willing to part with picks and be more aggressive. But they also might be looking at it like they just gave their quarterback $50 million [a year] and he isn't like [Drew] Brees or [Tom] Brady. There wasn't any discount so they could spread it around to other guys. He wanted every penny, and they might be sending a message back to him now."

The Packers fell to 3-5 with their fourth straight loss in Week 8, but they didn't make any upgrades at the deadline to help out Rodgers.

"Must be a f--ked up place," a different GM told La Canfora.

After multiple years of uncertainty over his future, Rodgers signed a contract extension last offseason that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual salary of $50.3 million per year. The new deal came after the quarterback earned the MVP award in each of the past two years, giving him four for his career.

Unfortunately, the Packers also traded away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, while also losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency. It left the offense with limited experience at receiver, relying on Allen Lazard and rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

The result is an offense that ranks 22nd in the league in passing and 26th in points per game.

Rodgers ranks 27th out of 33 qualified passers with a 38.2 Total QBR.

An impact receiver like Chase Claypool—who was traded to the Chicago Bears—might have helped the Packers, but the team stood pat at the deadline.

Rodgers will now have to try to turn things around himself after a slow start to the season.