MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2022-23 Free Agency

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The 2022 MLB season is officially complete, and the Houston Astros are World Series champions after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.



The focus now shifts to the offseason, and with that it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.



For our first offseason reshuffling of these rankings, teams are ranked based on their 2023 outlook. That includes how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the club is expected to be in the coming months and the overall direction the franchise is headed.

We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with clubs shifting according to their wheelings and dealings.

For now, this serves as a baseline for those future editions of our offseason rankings.

On a personal note, I want to once again say thanks to everyone for reading along all season. This was my 11th year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still one of my favorite parts of the job.

