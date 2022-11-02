Mets Rumors: Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo to Be Prioritized in MLB Free Agency

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Mets may want to find additional help to improve their roster for 2023, but the organization's top priority this offseason will be retaining its own key free agents.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "prioritizing" re-signing Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo over their other free agents.

