    Mets Rumors: Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo to Be Prioritized in MLB Free Agency

    Adam WellsNovember 2, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The New York Mets may want to find additional help to improve their roster for 2023, but the organization's top priority this offseason will be retaining its own key free agents.

    Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "prioritizing" re-signing Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo over their other free agents.

