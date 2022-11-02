ESPN: Floor for Jalen Hurts' New Eagles Contract 'Has to Be' Kyler Murray's Deal

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After coming into the season with questions about his long-term viability as a starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts finds himself in prime position to get a lucrative contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggests the "floor" for Hurts' next deal has to be Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million contract he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in July.

In addition to the total value, Murray's extension also included a $29 million signing bonus and $189.5 million guaranteed.

Hurts has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but he will be eligible to sign an extension after this season.

When the Eagles made their deal to acquire A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL draft, one prevailing idea that came from it was the front office taking away any potential excuses for Hurts' development as a passer.

In his first full season as the starter in 2021, Hurts was fine throwing the ball. He finished with 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 61.3 completion percentage. The Oklahoma alum was excellent running the ball, racking up 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Per Pro Football Focus' Kevin Cole, Hurts was below average on late-down dropbacks. He also left a poor taste in the mouth of Eagles fans by playing his worst game of the season in a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Hurts went 23-of-43 for 258 yards with one touchdown and two picks in the postseason game.

The combination of Brown, further development from second-year wideout DeVonta Smith and playing behind the best offensive line in the NFL has helped unlock new aspects of Hurts' game.

Through eight weeks this season, Hurts is averaging 257.0 passing yards per game with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. His rushing efficiency has decreased (3.8 yards per attempt), but that's offset by how much better he's throwing the ball.

Only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith have more total expected points added in low-leverage plays than Hurts' 40.7 this season.

There's certainly some risk still attached to giving Hurts a massive extension. The Eagles have arguably the NFL's best roster, so what happens when those circumstances change?

It wasn't that long ago when Eagles fans thought Carson Wentz was a franchise quarterback because the 2017 roster was possibly the best in the NFL.

Hurts certainly looks better now than Wentz did for most of his tenure in Philadelphia, but any long-term quarterback deal carries significant risk.

Ultimately, it's hard to argue that Hurts hasn't done enough to warrant being Philadelphia's starting quarterback for many years to come.