    NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing

    Erin WalshNovember 2, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to a foul call during the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court.

    Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

    However, Kyrie Irving notched just four points, six rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes in an uninspired showing in front of the Nets faithful. He didn't score his first basket until the fourth quarter, and finished having shot 2 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 6 from deep.

    The firing of Nash could have reignited the Nets, but it did anything but, and now the team is being slammed for its continued struggles as it dropped to 2-6 on the season.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    The Nets issues are bigger than Steve Nash. He was the scapegoat.

    Sean Highkin @highkin

    Nets are so far gone they can't even win the Fired Coach Game. Everyone wins the Fired Coach Game.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Nets look like a team that is fractured.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    The Nets just fell flat in the fourth quarter at home and lost to the Bulls. <br><br>Kyrie shot just 2-12 with 4 points. <a href="https://t.co/G69X7N48hb">pic.twitter.com/G69X7N48hb</a>

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    A meltdown by the Nets down the stretch. Bulls played harder and better when it mattered most. KD played tough throughout -- but Kyrie looked disengaged most of the game. The Nets turned the ball over 17 times. A strange game in the midst of a stranger day -- even for the Nets.

    Jordan Leslie @Jles9

    The Nets are embarrassing. Wow

    Page Kennedy @PageKennedy

    Nets bad as Lakers

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    The Nets are pathetic in every respect at the moment.

    SR @35slimm

    Zach lavine single handedly out scored the nets tonight in the 4th quarter… their issues are bigger than Steve Nash

    Mike Addvensky @MikeAddvensky

    Steve Nash isn’t the coach anymore but the Nets are still a horrendous defensive team. Not much has changed. Marks better get this coaching hire right.

    The Nets have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, entering Tuesday's game with the league's second-worst defensive rating at 119.1. Only the Memphis Grizzlies have a worse defensive rating at 119.5.

    The team's offense hasn't been able to make up for the lack of defense, and it's clear the Nets need to change something moving forward. If they don't, it's possible they'll miss the playoffs just one season after being swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

    Luckily for the Nets, the season is still young, and they'll look to get back on track Friday against the Washington Wizards.

