NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court.

Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

However, Kyrie Irving notched just four points, six rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes in an uninspired showing in front of the Nets faithful. He didn't score his first basket until the fourth quarter, and finished having shot 2 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 6 from deep.

The firing of Nash could have reignited the Nets, but it did anything but, and now the team is being slammed for its continued struggles as it dropped to 2-6 on the season.

The Nets have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, entering Tuesday's game with the league's second-worst defensive rating at 119.1. Only the Memphis Grizzlies have a worse defensive rating at 119.5.

The team's offense hasn't been able to make up for the lack of defense, and it's clear the Nets need to change something moving forward. If they don't, it's possible they'll miss the playoffs just one season after being swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Luckily for the Nets, the season is still young, and they'll look to get back on track Friday against the Washington Wizards.