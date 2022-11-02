World Series 2022: Updated MVP Outlook Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 4

0 of 3

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies sent a message to the Houston Astros, winning a pivotal Game 3 of the World Series by shutting out their opponent 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park.

All told, the Phillies hit five home runs, which tied a World Series record.

It was Alec Bohm, it was Brandon Marsh, it was Kyle Schwarber and it was Rhys Hoskins all smashing dingers to the delight of the capacity crowd in Philly.

But it was Bryce Harper who set the tone early with a bat-cracking, monstrous blast in the first inning that traveled 443 feet and put the Phils up 2-0.

From there, it was a long night for Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who set a record for the most homers given up by a pitcher in the Fall Classic.

"Bryce being able to punch first for us got [the crowd] involved very quickly," Hoskins told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. "And it just never stopped."

Even before the World Series got underway, Harper was at the top of the leaderboard in the Most Valuable Player race.

Now, especially if Philadelphia wins it all, it's a foregone conclusion.

Here's the latest look at the MVP odds and a couple of predictions heading into Game 4.