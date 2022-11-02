World Series 2022: Updated MVP Outlook Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 4November 2, 2022
World Series 2022: Updated MVP Outlook Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 4
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies sent a message to the Houston Astros, winning a pivotal Game 3 of the World Series by shutting out their opponent 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park.
All told, the Phillies hit five home runs, which tied a World Series record.
It was Alec Bohm, it was Brandon Marsh, it was Kyle Schwarber and it was Rhys Hoskins all smashing dingers to the delight of the capacity crowd in Philly.
But it was Bryce Harper who set the tone early with a bat-cracking, monstrous blast in the first inning that traveled 443 feet and put the Phils up 2-0.
From there, it was a long night for Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who set a record for the most homers given up by a pitcher in the Fall Classic.
"Bryce being able to punch first for us got [the crowd] involved very quickly," Hoskins told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. "And it just never stopped."
Even before the World Series got underway, Harper was at the top of the leaderboard in the Most Valuable Player race.
Now, especially if Philadelphia wins it all, it's a foregone conclusion.
Here's the latest look at the MVP odds and a couple of predictions heading into Game 4.
Updated World Series MVP Odds
Bryce Harper (Phillies) +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) +900
Kyle Tucker (Astros) +950
Framber Valdez (Astros) +1200
J.T. Realmuto (Phillies) +1200
Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) +1300
Alec Bohm (Phillies) +1300
Alex Bregman (Astros) +1400
Jose Altuve (Astros) +1800
Yordan Alvarez (Astros) +1800
Jeremy Pena (Astros) +2500
Nick Castellanos (Phillies) +3000
Brandon Marsh (Phillies) +3500
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker isn't garnering the most headlines in the World Series, but his play is definitely speaking for him.
An American League Gold Glove winner this year, Tucker led all right fielders with 13 defensive runs saved and came in second place with eight outfield assists.
"I mean, it's a really cool trophy and a really cool award," Tucker told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "With [Jeremy] Peña winning, too, is awesome. But it shows all of our hard work that we put in during the season trying to get better and help out our team to get off the field and try to put up runs offensively. But this is a pretty cool moment."
This latest recognition comes on the heels of Tucker's first nod to the AL All-Star team.
In addition to Tucker's phenomenal play on the ball, he's also hit two home runs in the World Series.
It's that lethal combination of bat and glove that makes Tucker so valuable to the Astros.
Now, as the Fall Classic unfolds, Houston will need Tucker's power hitting and defensive talent to help overcome their 2-1 deficit to the Phillies.
If Tucker can step it up in the outfield and add a couple of dingers to help Houston bounce back and win their second title, he'll be in serious consideration for the MVP award.
And for Tucker, that'll be the perfect exclamation point to the best season in his burgeoning five-year career.
Bryce Harper
What else can be said about Bryce Harper that hasn't already been said?
The guy's big-time and was made for the big stage that is the World Series.
He's already got three homers through three games and doesn't look like he's going to slow down anytime soon, especially if the Astros continue pitching to him.
And with the way he's playing, he's sent a jolt into the city of Philadelphia, its fans and its beloved ballclub, so it's no secret that he's catapulted himself to the top of the list when it comes to the MVP race.
At this point, every time Harper steps to the plate, he's adding to his legend.
"There aren’t many people who can walk onto that stage and do what he’s doing," Phillies owner John Middleton told Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He’s a multigenerational talent. A special, special athlete."
Game 4 is back in Harper's house, where he's been almost perfect in the batter's box, so if he sets the tone for another Phils win to give them a 3-1 advantage, Harper will be the MVP of the 2022 World Series.
