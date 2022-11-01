Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91.

The 49ers released a statement:

"This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."

McVay, who is the grandfather of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, joined the 49ers organization in 1979 after two-plus seasons as the New York Giants' head coach. He worked for the team from 1979 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2003.

Per the 49ers, his various titles over the years included "Vice President and General Manager, Director of Player Personnel, Director of Football Operations, Vice President for Football Administration, Administrative Vice President and Assistant to the President."

The 49ers won Super Bowls to cap the 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1994 seasons while McVay worked in the front office. McVay also won The Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year award in 1989.

He worked as a high school and college coach from 1953 to 1972. He notably led the University of Dayton Flyers from 1965 to 1972 before moving onto the World Football League's Memphis Southmen in 1974.

Two years later, he joined the Giants as an assistant before being promoted to head coach midway through the 1976 campaign.

Condolences and remembrances poured in after news of McVay's death.

McVay is also a member of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, and the team's draft room is named after him in his honor.