Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for 2021 Car Crash

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, per Margaret Stafford of the Associated Press.

Reid pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash, which severely injured Ariel Young, who was five years old at the time.

"Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family," Reid said while apologizing as he addressed the court, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Meredith Deliso of ABC News noted the crash that happened in February 2021 injured five other people. Reid was driving a pickup truck at 84 mph in a 65 mph zone and hit two vehicles that were stopped on the side of the highway.

His blood alcohol level was 0.113 two hours after the crash, according to police.

Court documents said Young, now six years old, suffered "life-threatening injuries" and a "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas."

Young's mother, Felicia Miller, submitted a victim impact statement that was read in court. It said, in part:

"Today, Ariel drags her right foot when she walks. Next month we're going to see a doctor about leg braces. She has terrible balance. She takes longer to process information than her peers. She will have to be in special ed. She wears thick glasses that she never wore before. This is our life."

The Chiefs chose not to renew the expiring contract of Reid, who was a linebackers coach, after the accident. They also helped pay for Young's medical care.

Deliso noted this is not the first legal issue for Reid, who pleaded guilty to simple assault and flashing a gun at another driver related to a 2007 incident. He served prison time for that and also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from another incident.